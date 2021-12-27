Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

FTXR stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

