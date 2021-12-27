Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.92, for a total transaction of $1,574,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $38,141,003. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $169.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

