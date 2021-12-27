Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $13.79 on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.