Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

