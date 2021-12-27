AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.46. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

