AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $737.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.