AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $992,000 Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $73.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.