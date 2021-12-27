AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,680 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,255,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average of $187.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

