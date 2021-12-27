CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $284.74 Average PT from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.74.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,432 shares of company stock valued at $36,525,293. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

