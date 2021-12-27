US Asset Management LLC Invests $319,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FMC by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $109.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.