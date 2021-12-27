A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $82.77 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

