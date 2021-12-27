AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $133.59 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.35 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

