AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $348.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.37 and its 200 day moving average is $300.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

