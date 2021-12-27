Stealth Price Down 5.3% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1,624.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011930 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

