DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 6% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $2,642.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00451608 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 141.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,071,293,229 coins and its circulating supply is 7,930,899,739 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

