GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,825 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration accounts for about 5.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $35,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,037,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 160,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG opened at $13.62 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.