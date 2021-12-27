Brokerages Set Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) PT at $9.08

Shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

