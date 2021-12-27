-$0.22 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.32). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

