Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,103 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $167.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average of $158.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $130.16 and a 52 week high of $168.35.

