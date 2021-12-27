ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $22.05 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $335.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

