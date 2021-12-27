Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $335.24 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

