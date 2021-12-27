Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $275.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.36 and a 52-week high of $279.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

