Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ducommun by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $545.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

