Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $545,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.