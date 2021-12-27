Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

