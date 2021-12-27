Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,401 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $29,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 110.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,835,000 after acquiring an additional 224,212 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

NYSE:BDX opened at $248.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

