Titan Mining Co. Declares None Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

TI stock opened at C$0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.17 million and a PE ratio of -44.29. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Titan Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

