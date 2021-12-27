Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,465 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 201,653 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Adobe by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $574.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $273.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

