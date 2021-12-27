Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,843 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.