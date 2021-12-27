Shell Asset Management Co. Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,009 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.