American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 197,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,362,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $278.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.64. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

