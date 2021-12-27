Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $35.94 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

