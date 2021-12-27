Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Green Plains stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

