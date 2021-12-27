Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $341,594,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

