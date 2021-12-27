Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $245.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.