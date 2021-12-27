Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$164.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$164.03.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$146.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$145.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

