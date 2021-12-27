Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 2,868 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.49 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

