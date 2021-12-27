Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPRUY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kering stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

