Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evergreen Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,080.00 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,048.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.