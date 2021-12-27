Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

