Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $34,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $183.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.31. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

