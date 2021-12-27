Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

BWFG stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,604 shares of company stock worth $670,931. Insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

