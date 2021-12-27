Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. HP Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

