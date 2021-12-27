Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,555,950 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,555,950 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

