Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $63.93 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for about 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hess were worth $63,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $73.49 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

