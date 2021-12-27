Oikos (OKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,638.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $723,303.43 and approximately $7,638.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.61 or 0.07923640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,296.90 or 0.99876358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars.

