Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 730,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.