Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.28 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

