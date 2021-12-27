iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 252,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 227,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,108,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.42 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

