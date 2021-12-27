Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 2,852 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,904.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,758.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

